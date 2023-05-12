Is mom on a plant-based diet? Treat her to these foods on Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is right around the corner, and what better way to show your appreciation for the women in your life than by cooking up a delicious and healthy plant-based lunch? Put on your apron and get ready to whip up some tasty plant-based dishes to celebrate the amazing moms in your life!

Here’s some inspiration. Swop mince for lentils. Picture: Pexels/Madeinegyptca Lentils We suggest swopping mince for lentils. Make a lentil pie, or bolognese, or add to a pasta sauce. You can also put lentils in soups to bulk them up.

Sweet potatoes Sweet potatoes may help you improve blood sugar control and are high in vitamin A, which helps maintain a good immune system and skin health. Sweet potatoes can be baked, boiled, or roasted and enjoyed as a delicious side or added to everything, from sandwiches to salads and even breakfast bowls.

Seeds are a great snack or an easy way to add nutrients to a cookie, salad, smoothie, or on top of a soup. Picture: Supplied Seeds Seeds are a great snack or an easy way to add nutrients to a cookie, salad, smoothie, or on top of a soup. Sesame seeds contain a calcium-trusted source and sunflower seeds are a good source of vitamin E. Other healthy seeds include pumpkin, chia, hemp, and flax.

Tofu At most times, tofu gets a bad rap. It is considered a top non-meat food you should eat if you are going vegan or meat-free. But it depends on how you cook it. Do scrambled tofu instead of eggs in the morning or make ground-up variations for tacos. Tofu has the ability to become so many different things, you just have to experiment with it.