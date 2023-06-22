Men’s Health Month: Support your mental health by eating good mood foods

Nutritional needs differ with gender and age. A healthy diet for a man is different from a healthy diet for a woman.

With June being Men’s Health Month, Dr Sivuyile Madikana from Herbalife NAB Southern Africa, shares below six tips to support men’s brain’s optimal function and wellbeing through food. “It’s been noted in the literature that men often seek healthcare services less than women, leading to poor health outcomes and life expectancy, ” said Dr Madikana. “When it comes to men’s mental healthcare, they are even less likely to seek psychological therapies, with only 36% of psychological referrals in some healthcare systems being for men.

“Some of the reasons include the stigma around mental health and a lack of education and awareness about the topic and its symptoms. The link between mental health and diet is a growing field being researched with evidence leading towards maintaining a good diet and good mental wellbeing,” Madikana added. “It is no secret that eating a balanced diet full of vegetables and nutrients can improve your sense of wellbeing and mood.

“Diets that are high in sugars are said to not be good for the brain, they further affect the body’s regulation of insulin and promote inflammation and oxidative stress. "There have been studies that compared what are considered traditional diets such as Mediterranean and Japanese diets with a Western diet. These showed a 25% - 35% lower risk of depression in those who maintained a traditional diet,” he explained. It is no secret that eating a balanced diet full of vegetables and nutrients can improve your sense of well-being and mood. Picture: Pexels/Mikhail Nilov Here are six tips to get you going: