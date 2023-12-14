Oprah admits she’s on weight loss meds: ‘I’m done with the shaming!’

Oprah Winfrey has admitted to taking weight loss medication – but didn’t specify if it was celebrity favourite Ozempic. The chat show veteran, 69, added she was sick of “shaming” from critics of people who are on such drugs and feels as if it is time for her to come clean as she uses it as a “tool” for a better life.

She told People about being on the medication: “I now use it as I feel I need it, as a tool to manage not yo-yoing. “The fact that there’s a medically approved prescription for managing weight and staying healthier, in my lifetime, feels like relief, like redemption, like a gift, and not something to hide behind and once again be ridiculed for.”

Turning to trolls, she added: “I’m absolutely done with the shaming from other people and particularly myself.” The ‘Color Purple’ actress did not disclose exactly which drug she took or whether it was diabetes medication Ozempic, which has become a coveted weight loss solution for Hollywood stars.

But she did admit she became more open to turning to meds after conducting a panel discussion with medical experts in July – after previously saying during the event she believed turning to pharmaceuticals to manage weight was taking the “easy way out”. She added to People: “I had the biggest, ‘Aha’ along with many people in that audience. “I realised I’d been blaming myself all these years for being overweight, and I have a predisposition that no amount of willpower is going to control.”