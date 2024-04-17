Cebolethu Shinga
Exercise is a powerful tool in improving one’s physical health and mental well-being.
Exercise does not only changes your body, it also change your mind, attitude and your mood. Staying physically active is an important part of a healthy lifestyle.
Physical health
Consistent exercise enhances various aspects of physical health, including:
Maintaining a healthy weight
By exercising daily, you are burning calories and building lean muscle mass. It also helps with weight management and working towards your weight loss goals.
Disease management
Exercising helps to reduce risk of chronic disease like heart disease, diabetes. It also strengthens muscles and bones.
Mental well-being
Daily exercise can also help provide mental and emotional benefits by:
Stress reduction
Daily exercise can help reduce stress and promote a sense of calm. Body and mind are closely connected. When your body feels better, so will your mind.
Boost mood
Consistent physical activity helps reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression. Exercising regularly can promote memory, focus and creativity.
Here are tips on how you can include exercise in your daily routine
- Take a walk during your lunch break.
- Engage in a 15-minute yoga flow each morning.
- Regularly take the stairs rather than an elevator or escalator.
- Use your lunch break as an opportunity to get some fresh air, stretch and recharge your brain.
- Hike more on the weekends.
