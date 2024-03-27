New study shows walking 5,000 steps can add years to your life

A recent study by Vitality and the London School of Economics has revealed that simply walking at least 5,000 steps three times a week can significantly increase life expectancy and reduce healthcare costs. According to the research, maintaining this habit for two years can add up to three years to the life of previously inactive individuals and cut their healthcare expenses by up to 13%.

To better understand the impact of habits on health, Vitality has developed a data-driven tool called the Vitality Habit Index. This tool aims to quantify habit formation and its influence on overall well-being. The study, titled The Vitality Habit Index, analysed the habits of over one million Vitality members in South Africa and the UK over a 10-year period. It sought to identify ways to promote healthier habits and discourage unhealthy ones. During the presentation in London, Discovery's Chief Executive Adrian Gore emphasised the study's comprehensive analysis of health habits and their impact on society.

The research mapped the physical activity and nutrition behaviours of Vitality members to determine the best strategies for forming and maintaining healthy habits, ultimately leading to longer and healthier lives. The study also highlighted the global impact of insufficient physical activity and poor diet, linking them to millions of premature deaths each year. With these findings, the importance of promoting healthy habits becomes even more crucial in the face of rising obesity rates and associated health risks.

“Globally, insufficient physical activity is associated with up to five million premature deaths every year; and estimates suggest that one in five deaths are now associated with poor diet, with 1.5 billion people predicted to be obese by 2035,” revealed the study. The World Health Organization (WHO) has revealed that a large percentage of adults and adolescents worldwide are physically inactive, leading to a significant risk of preventable non-communicable diseases. If this trend continues, it could cost health systems billions each year.

Amid the growing burden of disease and healthcare costs, the Habit Index research offers insights into the potential of small lifestyle changes to enhance global health and make healthcare systems more resilient and sustainable. Individual impact The study highlights the substantial impact that small changes in habits can have on individuals' health outcomes.

It found that people of all age groups, especially older generations, experienced significant positive effects from sustaining healthier habits. Individuals aged 65 and older saw a remarkable 52% reduction in their mortality risk by maintaining a habit of walking 7,500 steps three or more times per week. The research also indicates that maintaining an average of 7,500 steps per day significantly reduces the risk of common-cause mortality, with additional health benefits beyond this threshold. Picture: Barbara Olsen/Pexels This reduction was greater than that seen in the 45-65 age group, which experienced a 38% decrease, and the overall population, which saw a 27% reduction.

On average, individuals who sustain a healthy physical activity habit of at least three times per week for more than two years can add between 2.5 to 3 years to their life expectancy, with women experiencing a greater increase. Based on the research, three rules for creating robust habits emerged:

Start low and slow – don’t be too ambitious Individuals who start with low- to moderate-intensity exercise at low frequency are likely to maintain their habit 1.5 times longer compared with those who start with high-intensity workouts. Use “habit laddering” – set a target from your baseline

Set the target based on aims and existing health status, for example, when inactive, starting with 2,500 steps three to five times a week is the “first step on the ladder”. Focus on consistency then intensity Keep up the activity to form the habit and only increase the intensity once the action has been repeated for between six and eight weeks.

Adrian Gore, Founder of Discovery Vitality, highlighted the profound impact of healthy habits on life quality and longevity, stating, “Our data shows the impact is not only significant but applies across ages, risk factors, and health statuses – maintaining a small amount of physical activity has lasting health impacts.” He pointed to the importance of understanding the mechanisms of habits to improve individual health and healthcare systems globally. Dinesh Govender, Discovery Vitality CEO, expressed optimism about the potential of the Vitality Habit Index, stating, “What I find encouraging is the ability to immediately act on the research’s findings that forming even the smallest healthy habit at any age can be life-changing.”