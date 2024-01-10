A study has grabbed eyeballs on social media recently for asserting that having a good cry can actually help you drop some weight. The original report, spotted on AsiaOne, spun a tale that might have us all reaching for a sad movie and a box of tissues.

According to an article from a leading Indian newspaper on July 3, 2019, sobbing your heart out between the hours of 7 pm and 10 pm could do more than just moisten a handkerchief. The headline that caught the attention stated: “Crying between 7 pm to 10 pm can help you lose weight, claims study”. The study in question seems to have found a curious link between our tears and weight loss. It states that emotional waterworks can trigger an increase in a hormone called cortisol.

Interestingly enough, it's the genuine, heartfelt tears that are said to work this magic, not just any old sniffles. If you are someone who doesn’t cry easily, it might be difficult for you to reap the benefits of shedding tears. According to the study, you will burn fat by crying only if your tears are genuine.

Calories burned during crying The study claims that our heart muscles burn about eight-and-half calories an hour when at rest. Our heart rate increases while we are under emotional stress. The cardiac muscles may expend more calories as a result of the raised heart rate.

Additionally, the cortisone-releasing effect is at its highest between 7 and 10pm, according to the AsiaOne article, making this the ideal moment to cry out your negative emotions. The report had social media in splits and some individuals suddenly hopeful. But hold your horses and your tear ducts - it's not just any weeping that'll do. The study emphasises that it's the tears streamed from genuine emotions that turn on the slimming effect.

So, for those looking for a weight loss cheat sheet, the prime time for a good sob session is earmarked from 7pm to 10pm, when cortisol levels are apparently at its peak. Why is everyone so excited about shedding tears now, aside from the cathartic release and the attention from empathetic friends? Here's the scoop: crying doesn't just send out an SOS for comfort—it actually triggers the release of feel-good brain chemicals like endorphins and oxytocin.

They act like natural pain relievers, easing stress and leaving you feeling a sense of tranquillity. Beyond the emotional benefits, crying might act as a mini heart workout. With emotional stress usually accelerating heart rates, it could also ramp up calorie burn a bit, according to the study. If you're a bit reserved with your emotions, though, you might miss out on these alleged weight-trimming tear sessions.

The study insists those calorie-burning cries must come from the heart. While this study provides an amusing conversation starter, experts might raise an eyebrow or two. Keep in mind, health, happiness, and yes, weight loss, typically come down to more user-friendly methods like a balanced diet and regular exercise. So, before you turn on a tearjerker or mine your personal woes for a good cry, perhaps take this news with a grain of salt - or a dry handkerchief.

Jokes aside, famous weight-loss plans might not see the threat of competition from the “Cry Your Weight Away” approach any time soon but, for now, it's an intriguing twist to the age-old saying, "Laughter is the best medicine“. Perhaps tears have their own healing - and slimming - magic too. Users on Reddit shared their sentiments, saying: “This is a lie I cry all the time and I'm still fat.”