What is the weirdest thing your partner did that turned you on? Reddit users chime in

Intimacy is an essential and deeply ingrained human need that is universally sought after. It encompasses a sense of emotional, physical and psychological closeness with another person. The need for intimacy is innate and linked to our survival and evolutionary development. From an evolutionary standpoint, forming close bonds and social connections has helped humans thrive and survive as a species.

Our need for intimacy is deeply rooted in our biology and has been shaped over thousands of years. There are several reasons why it is consistently sought after. We are social beings and we thrive on connection and a sense of belonging. Intimacy allows us to establish deep connections with others and form meaningful relationships.

It provides a sense of validation, support and understanding, making us feel valued and accepted. It creates a safe space where we can be authentic, seen and heard. The emotional connection generally makes us happier. Physical intimacy, such as hugs, kisses, cuddling and sexual encounters, is an integral aspect of human relationships.

A touch releases endorphins, oxytocin (also known as the “love hormone”) and other neurotransmitters that promote feelings of pleasure, bonding and trust. It creates a sense of closeness and affection between individuals. When we have intimate connections, we feel comfortable confiding in others, sharing our joys and sorrows, and seeking guidance or advice. It provides a foundation of support, allowing us to navigate life’s challenges, knowing that someone has our back. Intimacy allows us to deepen our understanding of ourselves and others. Through intimate relationships, we learn about our values, desires, fears and personal growth.

It provides an opportunity for self-reflection, self-expression and personal development. Research has found intimacy reduces stress, lowers blood pressure, strengthens the immune system and promotes overall happiness and life satisfaction. Good relationships also correlate with lower rates of mental health issues such as depression and anxiety. While the extent and nature of intimacy may vary from person to person, the desire for connection and intimacy remains a fundamental aspect of the human experience.

