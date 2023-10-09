'My mother-in-law interrupts us while I’m having sex with my husband’

Newlyweds generally cannot keep their hands off of each other during the honeymoon phase of their marriage. This is especially true for couples who haven’t lived together before marriage.

Unfortunately, this couple is unable to enjoy their honeymoon phase to the fullest because of the husband's mother. Two months after the couple got married, the husband’s father died in an accident. Because his mother was now alone and lived in a different state, the couple decided that she should live with them in their two-bedroomed apartment.

While this of course was the right thing to do, it’s not working out too well for the newlyweds. The wife took to Reddit to share the current situation in their home and how her mother-in-law is putting a damper on what should be a blissful time of their marriage. “I mean my mother-in-law never liked me. She is one of the mothers who thinks ‘that no woman is good enough for her son’,” wrote the new wife.

“As a couple who are still ‘in the honeymoon stage’ we had sex very frequently. Every day, even up to twice a day. This changed when my mother-in-law arrived, since the apartment is small so I didn't feel comfortable doing it with her living there. “The thing is that when we did have sex with my husband, my mother-in-law magically ‘interrupted us’. “It didn't matter what time it was, even if it was 3am, she casually got up and knocked on our door asking ‘What are we doing?’ Or telling my husband that she felt bad because her head hurt or things like that,” she continued.

She added that it has been going on like that since her mother-in-law moved in with them, saying that it’s been a stressful seven months. Besides not being able to have sex, the mother-in-law criticised everything she does, especially her food. She has even started accusing her of theft.

“She started saying that several things of value and money were lost in her room casually the day I stayed at home. (I had the day off from work and study in the afternoons),” she continued. “I really got fed up, I told my husband that this really wasn't what I expected. I agreed to let her move in with us because my father-in-law passed away and I was really trying to be empathetic to her and her pain, but I'm not going to let her call me a thief.” Being fed up with the situation, she has moved in with her own parents.

“My husband keeps calling me and sending me messages to come back, but I don't know what to do anymore. This is really stressful,” she concluded. Most Redditors felt for her, saying that she shouldn’t move back until the mother-in-law leaves.