Bride walks out on her own wedding after groom ruins the day

A woman’s wedding day is one the most special days in her life. From finding the perfect wedding dress to having your hair and make-up done just right on the day, all takes serious planning.

So imagine how furious this bride was when both her dress and make-up were ruined in the blink of an eye. The bride, a Reddit user, took to the app to share her disappointment in her husband after he ruined her wedding day. She shared that her wedding day was running smoothly until it was time for the cake-cutting part of the celebrations.

“Everything was perfect, I was happy, he was happy. I was excited about our new lives as newlyweds. I felt like a princess in my poofy white dress and done-up hair with perfect make-up. All very expensive things I would like to mention,” she wrote. However, this all changed. “We get to the cake-cutting part and as I turn to him, he scoops up a huge chunk of our wedding cake and smashes it all over my face.

“Everything just seemed to go in slow motion for a few moments. He's just laughing at me and then says ‘You should see your face’ and continues to laugh. Other people in the crowd (mostly my family) are also laughing at me,” added the devastated woman. According to her post, she then walked out of the venue and ordered an Uber. “As I got outside most of the crowd was following me telling me to come back. I got into the Uber and drove away,” she writes.

“I drove to our apartment and packed most of my things and went to stay at a hotel. I currently though am staying at a friend’s house. “My husband has been calling me off the hook telling me to please come home and that he wants to talk. That he’s sorry and didn’t think I’d get that ‘emotional’,” she continued. “This was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives and he embarrassed me in front of everyone. Not only that, he ruined a $500 cake. He ruined my make-up, my hair and the top of my dress. The cake got all over. Though I still do love him and I'm wondering If I really was too hard on him,” she concluded.

She turned to Reddit users to find out if she was an a**hole for walking out of the wedding and leaving him.