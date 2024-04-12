If you’re thinking about starting a fitness routine it’s important to have the correct training shoes. Choosing the right training shoes is essential for both comfort and performance during your workouts.

There are so many options on the market right now that it can be overwhelming to know where to start. Whether you are hitting the gym or going for a run, here are some tips to help you choose the correct training shoes. Consider your workout routine Different types of workouts require different types of footwear.

If you primarily do cardio exercises like running or cycling, you will need shoes with good cushioning and support. If you do weightlifting or strength training, you may want shoes with a flat sole for better stability. Picture: Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels Get the right fit It's crucial to have shoes that fit well to prevent injuries and discomfort.

Make sure there is enough room in the toe box for your toes to move freely, and that the shoe hugs your foot securely without being too tight. Know your foot type Understanding your foot type can help you choose shoes that provide the right support. If you have high arches, you may need shoes with more cushioning, while those with flat feet may benefit from shoes with extra stability.

Consider the terrain If you plan on working out outdoors or on different surfaces, consider the type of terrain you will be on. For example, if you run on trails, you will need shoes with more traction and durability than if you run on pavement. If you run on trails, you will need shoes with more traction. Picture: Pexels / Run 4 FFWPU Check for flexibility and breathability Look for shoes that are flexible enough to allow your foot to move naturally during exercise.