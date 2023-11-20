5 simple mindful activities to calm your mind

So often we just about make it through the day without having had a moment to ourselves. Between work, school runs and daily household chores, we are constantly busy with the highlight of the day being finally able to get into bed and sleep.

Then we wake up the next morning and start all over again. How often have you gotten into your car and before you know it, you’re at your destination without even remembering half of the trip? Or sat down and had a meal and just scoffed it down without truly enjoying it? This is because our minds are constantly racing. Thinking about what lies ahead or dwelling on the past. Rarely do we simply focus on the present.

Mindfulness is the practice of bringing your attention to the present moment, allowing you to fully engage with your surroundings and find peace within. This practice helps to calm your mind and reduce those racing thoughts. Here are ways you are able to practice mindfulness. Meditation

Meditation is a powerful tool for calming the mind and cultivating a state of inner peace. Find a quiet space where you can sit or lie down comfortably, close your eyes, and focus on your breath. Allow thoughts to come and go without judgment, gently bringing your attention back to your breath whenever you notice your mind wandering.

Start with just a few minutes each day and gradually increase the duration as you become more comfortable with the practice. All you need is a quiet space to meditate. Picture: Pexels Polina Kovaleva

Gratitude practice Taking a moment to acknowledge and appreciate what you are grateful for can instantly shift your focus from stress to positivity. Start a gratitude journal, jotting down three things you are grateful for each day. These can be simple things like that delicious cup of coffee you enjoyed during the day or something nice someone did for you.

By cultivating an attitude of gratitude, you train your mind to see the beauty and abundance in everyday life. Mindful eating Whether you’ve prepared the meal yourself or enjoying a meal at a restaurant, food can be a powerful tool for mindfulness.

Take the time to savour each bite, noticing the flavours, textures, and aromas. Eat slowly and purposefully, fully appreciating the nourishment that the food provides. Avoid distractions such as phones or screens, allowing yourself to fully immerse in the act of eating. Mindful eating not only promotes a sense of calm but also fosters a healthier relationship with food. Nature walks

Connecting with nature can be incredibly grounding and soothing for the mind. Take a leisurely walk outdoors, paying attention to the sights, sounds, and sensations around you. Take note of the rustling of leaves, the sand beneath your feet, the warmth of the sun on your skin, and the beauty of the natural world. Engaging your senses can bring you back to the present moment and provide a calming respite from daily stressors.

Take a walk in nature. Picture: Pexels Moon Chahcha Creative expression