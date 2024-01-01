Ellie Goulding believes nature "saved" her from post-natal depression. The 37-year-old pop star gave birth to her son in 2021, and Goulding only started to feel revitalised after taking walks in the countryside.

During an appearance on BBC Radio 4's 'Today' programme, Goulding explained that it helped "the numbness ease off". She admitted: "I felt I was losing my mind." Goulding has suffered from anxiety since her childhood. The pop star attributes her struggles to her parents divorcing when she was five and overhearing about their money concerns.

Goulding - who has Arthur, two, with Caspar Jopling - added: "I've always been an anxious person. When I walk into a room of people, I start panicking like someone's about to kill me, which of course, they're not! But my body is telling me I'm in danger." Meanwhile, Goulding previously admitted that her son is the "biggest thing in [her] world".

The 'Love Me like You Do' hitmaker - who married Jopling in 2019 - told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1: "I had a child and that changes everything. It did for me anyway. "It was like, I mean, that happening in lockdown and it was a lot. It was a lot. And I assumed when I had Arthur that I could just go back to normal, crack on with my 10k runs and then get in the studio and everything would just be great. But no, it was not that at all.