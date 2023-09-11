Have you lost your job? Here are ways to cope during this challenging time

No matter the reason, losing a job can have a significant impact on anyone’s mental wellbeing. Losing financial security can trigger a range of emotional responses, including stress, anxiety, and very often depression.

These emotions can leave you questioning your identity, self-worth and potential and no longer having a daily routine can leave some people feeling lost. While it might be hard, it’s important to remember that one’s job does not define who you are as a person. Therefore it’s vital to prioritise your mental health when dealing with losing a job. Here are ways to help you cope.

Allow yourself to deal with the sense of loss Losing a job is a major life event. Therefore it’s normal to feel a range of emotions associated with mourning. You might feel shocked, angry, sad, or fearful. Acknowledge those feelings.

Share your feelings with a trusted friend or family member, or consider seeking professional help who can assist you in working through those emotions. One can feel lost without a regular routine. Picture: Pexels Kebs Visuals

Establish a new routine When you no longer have a structured workday routine, it can leave you feeling lost. Establishing a new routine can help restore a sense of stability and normalcy. Sticking to a routine can provide a sense of purpose and keep you motivated during your job search.

Set aside time for job searching, networking, skill-building, and most importantly self-care activities. Make self-care a priority Job loss can take a toll on your mental health therefore it’s crucial to take care of yourself.

Engage in activities that make you happy and relax you. With more time on your hands, you can find a hobby, start exercising or try meditation. Take care of your physical health by maintaining a balanced diet, getting enough sleep, and avoiding excessive alcohol or substance use, as these can intensify negative emotions. Develop new skills

Use this period as an opportunity to enhance your skill set and make yourself more marketable. Look into online courses or attend workshops in areas that align with your career goals. Not only will this boost your confidence, but it will also demonstrate your commitment to self-improvement to potential employers.

Keep a positive mindset While this might be much easier said than done, it is vital to maintain a positive mindset. Try to replace negative self-talk with affirmations and reminders of your strengths and accomplishments.

Surround yourself with positive influences and seek inspiration from success stories of individuals who have overcome similar challenges. Seek professional help. Picture: Pexels Alex Green

Seek professional help If you are finding yourself completely overwhelmed and struggling to cope, do not hesitate to reach out to a professional. Therapists can provide valuable guidance, support, and coping strategies tailored to your situation.