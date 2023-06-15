Liam Gildea’s store announcement was meant as a joke – but management didn’t see it that way and now he’s quit

For Australian musician Liam Gildea, things can probably get a bit mundane while working at Kmart. A month ago, he was tasked with closing the store. Instead of doing the typical store-closing announcement, Gildea decided to change things up a bit.

Putting on an English accent, he announced over the intercom: “Good evening customers! As the time is now 8.50pm. This store will close in 10 minutes time. “As the sun must set on a beautiful horizon, so must you make your way to the front of the store to finalise your purchases.” To make it more authentic, Gildea spoke with the classical sounds of Vivaldi playing in the background.

His comments section were soon flooded with positive remarks, with one Kmart employee suggesting they do it at their branch. “They can ring me and I’ll explain the reasons why you should do it,” responded Gildea. Another shopper who happened to be there, wrote: “The way you would have been able to hear me cackle all the way over in the home goods section.” But, after the video received overwhelming attention, Gildea started doubting himself. "It just felt like something that the company wouldn't like," he told Insider.

He said he had hoped management would offer him a social media manager post or “something ridiculous”. A week later, management called him to a meeting to discuss the post. Instead of getting a pat on the back, Gildea was told he was in breach of the store’s procedures.

He was given a warning and told to limit replies on his post. “Little bit upsetting. I was trying to enjoy my job,” he said in a follow-up video. After the incident, Gildea resigned, prompting many to tag Kmart Australia in their outrage.