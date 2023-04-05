The ultimatum: Man uproots his entire family and tells wife she has a month to join him or get divorced

That's right folks, a man on Reddit found himself in quite the pickle when he stumbled upon the perfect house for him, his wife, and their kids...on the other side of the country. The only problem? His wife wasn't exactly thrilled about the idea of uprooting their entire lives and moving to a new state.

But did this man consider his wife's feelings? Of course not. Instead, he gave her an ultimatum: either she moves with him, or they get a divorce. And he gave her a whole month to think about it. To make matters worse, this man was already in the process of buying and selling their current house for his job. And to add insult to injury, he casually mentioned that his wife would have to quit her job if they moved. But don't worry. He assured her that he could ‘’cover them’’ until she found a new one. How thoughtful.

Unsurprisingly, Reddit users were not exactly sympathetic to this man's situation. Some called him a selfish jerk, while others suggested that he should have tried to find a compromise instead of giving his wife an ultimatum.

One Redditor angrily wrote: "He's just a selfish idiot, he can live with his parents if he wants it so desperately," Another pointed out that his expectations of how this would all shape out were wildly out of touch. ‘’Good luck getting custody if your kids and ex stay in their home state,’’ they wrote, ‘’and good luck affording any house once child support and alimony is established!’’ But let's be real here folks. This man clearly has his priorities in order: a cheap house, a new job, and a wife who will do whatever he says. What more could a man want?

Now, you might think that this man would respect his wife's wishes and try to find a compromise. But on the real, though: this man's ultimatum is just plain ridiculous. I mean, who gives their spouse an ultimatum like that? It's like something out of a bad rom-com. And let's not forget about the fact that he found the perfect house without even consulting his wife first. I mean, come on dude, communication is key.