The infinite superpower of bicarbonate of soda: ‘It’s a multi-talented product’

The mere mention of bicarb of soda makes one think of Mbali Nhlapo, the famous TikTok housekeeper. Most people who are regularly on the video app have at some point come across the cleaning wizard and know that one of her go-to products is bicarbonate of soda.

While for most people bicarb is used for baking, it does however have many other uses - especially around the house. X user @SavageMaveriick doesn’t seem to know this. He took to the app to share an image of a box of bicarbonate of soda with the caption: “Cant pretend no more. What exactly is Bicarbonate of Soda for? What is this used to do?”

Cant pretend no more. What exactly is Bicarbonate of Soda for? What is this used to do? pic.twitter.com/W3J6Wow82J — U N S T A B L E🇿🇦🧑🏾‍🎓🇲🇫 (@SavageMaveriick) September 19, 2023 Mzansi came out with various responses to help him understand the wonders of the common household product.

“Lol it’s a multi talented product,” responded @Nomagugu_xo. @GI_Irvin said: “You use it when baking banana bread.” “It neutralises toxins, personally I brush teeth with (after paste) and on armpits once in a while,” commented @jozitube.

Bicarbonate of soda does indeed have many uses. Here is what you can do with the handy product. Cleaning Bicarb is a natural and gentle cleaning agent. It can be used to scrub sinks, toilets, and countertops. It also helps remove odours from refrigerators, carpets, and upholstery.

Deodorising It is often used to absorb and neutralise odours. It can be sprinkled on carpets, inside shoes, or added to the laundry to freshen up clothes. Drain cleaner

Bicarb, when combined with vinegar, can be an effective drain cleaner. Simply pour baking soda down the drain, followed by vinegar, and let it foam for a few minutes before flushing with hot water. Stain remover It works wonders on stubborn stains, particularly on fabrics. Mix a paste of bicarb and water, apply it to the stain, and let it sit for a few hours.

Personal care It can be used as a natural alternative to commercial toothpaste. It also acts as a gentle exfoliator for the skin and can be added to bathwater for a soothing soak. Cooking