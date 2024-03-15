Vinegar hacks you need to know

Vinegar is a versatile household item that can be used for a wide variety of purposes. From cleaning to cooking to beauty, vinegar has many surprising hacks that you may not have known about.

It is a must-have product in every home and these hacks will help you to understand why. Cleaning Vinegar is a natural and effective cleaner that can be used to clean a variety of surfaces in your home. Mix equal parts vinegar and water in a spray bottle to create a multi-purpose cleaner that can be used on countertops, floors, and even glass.

Vinegar can be used for cleaning. Picture: Daiga Ellaby / Unsplash Odour removal Vinegar is great at neutralising odours, making it perfect for removing stubborn smells from your home. Place a bowl of vinegar in a room to help absorb odour. Add a cup of vinegar to your laundry to freshen up clothes and remove musty smells.

Add a cup of vinegar to your laundry to freshen up clothes. Picture: Anni Spratt / Unsplash Weed killer Vinegar can be used as a natural weed killer in your garden. Simply spray undiluted vinegar on weeds to kill them without the use of harmful chemicals. Hair rinse Vinegar can be used as a natural hair rinse to help clarify and soften your hair.

Mix one part vinegar with two parts water and use it as a final rinse after shampooing to remove build-up and leave your hair shiny and smooth. Fruit and vegetable wash Vinegar is a great natural way to clean fruits and vegetables to remove pesticides and bacteria. Mix one part vinegar with three parts water and soak your produce for a few minutes before rinsing thoroughly.

Vinegar is a great natural way to clean fruits and vegetables. Picture: Roksolana Zasiadko / Unsplash Fabric softener Vinegar can be used as a natural fabric softener in your laundry. Add a cup of vinegar to your washing machine during the rinse cycle to help soften clothes and remove detergent residue. Stain remover It is a great natural stain remover for clothing and carpets.