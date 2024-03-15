Vinegar hacks you need to know

Vinegar is a versatile household item that can be used for a wide variety of purposes.
From cleaning to cooking to beauty, vinegar has many surprising hacks that you may not have known about.
It is a must-have product in every home and these hacks will help you to understand why.
Cleaning
Vinegar is a natural and effective cleaner that can be used to clean a variety of surfaces in your home.
Mix equal parts vinegar and water in a spray bottle to create a multi-purpose cleaner that can be used on countertops, floors, and even glass.
Odour removal
Vinegar is great at neutralising odours, making it perfect for removing stubborn smells from your home.
Place a bowl of vinegar in a room to help absorb odour.
Add a cup of vinegar to your laundry to freshen up clothes and remove musty smells.
Weed killer
Vinegar can be used as a natural weed killer in your garden.
Simply spray undiluted vinegar on weeds to kill them without the use of harmful chemicals.
Hair rinse
Vinegar can be used as a natural hair rinse to help clarify and soften your hair.
Mix one part vinegar with two parts water and use it as a final rinse after shampooing to remove build-up and leave your hair shiny and smooth.
Fruit and vegetable wash
Vinegar is a great natural way to clean fruits and vegetables to remove pesticides and bacteria.
Mix one part vinegar with three parts water and soak your produce for a few minutes before rinsing thoroughly.
Fabric softener
Vinegar can be used as a natural fabric softener in your laundry.
Add a cup of vinegar to your washing machine during the rinse cycle to help soften clothes and remove detergent residue.
Stain remover
It is a great natural stain remover for clothing and carpets.
Mix equal parts vinegar and water and apply it to the stain before laundering or blotting with a clean cloth.
