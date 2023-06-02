Friend in poly relationship doesn’t get a plus-three to wedding

Weddings are a costly affair and one way to keep costs down is by limiting the number of guests you invite. Bridal couples have to be very selective of who they invite and who gets to bring a plus one.

It’s mostly a given that married couples get to attend together, but what happens when the marriage involves more than two people? While it’s certainly not the norm, poly relationships are becoming more acceptable these days. This bride finds herself in a tight spot after inviting her best friend, who is in a poly relationship and has three partners, to only bring one plus one.

Taking to Reddit’s AmItheA**hole group, the bride wants to know if she’s an a**hole for not inviting all of her friend’s partners. “My friend Marissa is in a poly relationship and she has 3 partners. Greg (24M), Brandon (27M) and Ace (22NB). She's been with Greg for 5 years and was the first partner she had. They added Brandon and Ace over the course of their relationship with Ace being the newest member. They all date each other and seem to be happy. I don't really "get" it if I'm being honest but it's not my business,” shares the bride-to-be. While she was happy to invite all of them, her husband, Mike, would prefer to make space for a few of his co-workers to take two of Marissa’s partner’s spots because his family is conservative.

“I know I should have told Marissa from the get go but I just couldn't bring myself to do it. So when invite went out she called me up immediately and asked why she didn't have a plus 3 invite. I explained why and she just said ‘oh’ and hung up,” she shares. “Next thing I know Brandon is calling me and begging me to reconsider saying they promise they won't act like they are in a relationship but want to be there for me. “Except I can hear Greg in the background telling him tell me to f**k off and that I'm an a**hole and he doesn't even want to go. I explain to Brandon that I already gave their "spots" to Mike's co-workers. Brandon says okay thank you and hangs up. Marissa texts me the next day saying she isn't coming unless they can go.”

“Our other friends think I'm an a**hole but Mike's friend and a few of my non-mutual friends don't think I am. Just want some more unbiased opinions,” she concludes.