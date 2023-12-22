Husband and wife sleep in separate bedrooms: ‘Our marriage is a lot stronger for it’

Marriage isn’t all sunshine and rainbows so when you can find a way to make things easier for both you and your partner, then of course you’re going to do so. This couple has found an unconventional way to avoid unnecessary arguments.

Their solution is sleeping in separate bedrooms. While people might think that sleeping in separate beds means that there’s a problem with their marriage, TikTok user Tiffany Chesson assured followers that her marriage is in the healthiest and strongest place it has ever been. The reason it works for them is because they have extremely different sleep routines.

For example, he will press the snooze button “30 times” before waking up while she has a sunrise lamp and soon as the light goes on, she’s up and busy. When she works, she leaves the house at 4.45am and of course she wouldn’t want to wake him up so early. Even their nighttime routine is very different. He likes to scroll through TikTok while she prefers to journal and read.

He likes warm fluffy cuddly bedding whereas she prefers cotton bedding. And of course one of them will be snoring and the other will be complaining about it. She added that it’s all these little things that can lead to arguments and sleeping in separate beds is an easy fix to avoid them.

“Our marriage is a lot stronger for it. There’s absolutely no love lost. I love him to the end of the earth and back. We’re in a very good marriage relationship at the moment as well,” said Chesson. They do however have “sleep overs” which she said are like a little treat and they really enjoy it. “It’s like distance makes the heart grow fonder,” she added.

“My partner snores, he sleeps separately from me and it works pretty well,” said one follower. “Haven’t slept with my husband for years and would highly recommend it,” agreed another. “It’s a game changer tbh, we both now get much better quality sleep having separate bedrooms we’re happier in general,” responded another.