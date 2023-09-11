Man discovers shocking images on his dead father-in-law’s computer

A man whose father-in-law recently passed away was tasked to access the old man’s personal computer to find images and notes that he might have held dear. What the man found was not what he was expecting at all.

He took to Reddit to share his shocking discovery. “My father-in-law passed away very recently due to a long battle with cancer. He passed away peacefully with his wife and four daughters by his side,” he wrote. The family is currently preparing for the memorial service and he was asked to help.

“My mother-in-law asked me to look through his PC in his study and look through it for a slideshow of pictures and notes and writings that he kept close to his heart,” he continued. “I’m not going to lie, this felt very strange to me. I didn’t think it was the best idea to go through his computer, but it was what was asked of me so I did. “I’ve been looking through files and folders for anything that could be sentimental. First I found a photo of him kissing a woman. I thought it was MIL, but upon close inspection, it was not. The file was also uploaded within the last year,” he wrote.

“The next thing I found was an open messaging forum where he had been messaging the woman. I shouldn’t have but I got nosy and looked into it. “It turns out they’d been seeing each other for over a year. The messages also made it clear that his wife and daughters were not aware and he planned on taking this to his grave.” The man is now stuck with this information and not sure what to do with it.

“If I told the family it would forever change their memory of him. Which could be good or bad. I’ve been considering erasing it myself and just never addressing it but I don’t know the correct answer here,” wrote the confused man. Reddit users were quick to respond and offer advice. “I would first and foremost isolate those images. Just in case someone searches for all jpegs and it winds up in a funeral slideshow. I would personally take it to the grave,” advised one person.