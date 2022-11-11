Oops, wrong girlfriend? Groom’s brother takes his pregnant side chick to wedding

There’s always that one wedding guest who will go out of their way to draw attention away from the bride and groom. But one would not expect that person to be a sibling.

Story continues below Advertisement

This groom did not expect his brother to cause a stir on his wedding day by bringing his side chick to their wedding. To make matters even worse, it turns out that the side chick is four months pregnant! The unhappy groom took to Reddit’s “TrueOffMyChest” group 11 days after his wedding to share what happened on the day.

His brother was indeed invited to the wedding with his girlfriend, but the girlfriend he brought with him was not the one the family was expecting. “One of my brothers lives with his girlfriend and we invited both of them to the wedding. But my brother brought a stranger with him instead. He called her his girlfriend. She's pregnant, about 4 months” he states in the post. According to the brother he had broken up with his girlfriend a week before the wedding.

Story continues below Advertisement

“He told our parents and everyone else he broke up with his girlfriend the week before our wedding because she wasn't happy finding out about the side piece who is already living with him.”

Story continues below Advertisement