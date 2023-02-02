Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, February 2, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

WATCH: Wife scares her husband by dressing up as creepy nun from horror movie ‘The Conjuring’

Wife dresses up as the nun from the movie ‘The Conjuring’. Picture: TikTok

Wife dresses up as the nun from the movie ‘The Conjuring’. Picture: TikTok

Published 1h ago

Share

Couples who have fun together stay together.

However, this woman took having a little bit of fun with her husband way too far.

Story continues below Advertisement

Wife Destene went to great lengths to scare the daylights out of her unsuspecting hubby Brandon by dressing up as the creepy nun from the famous horror movie, The Conjuring.

In the short TikTok clip captioned “He was absolutely not ready”, you see her sitting on top of the headboard in their bedroom waiting for her husband to come out of the bathroom.

In the voice-over, she tells viewers she is “acting out ‘The Conjuring’ to see if I can scare my husband”.

More on this

Just as he closes the bathroom door, he looks up and spots the “nun” silently perched on the headboard giving him the death stare.

Clearly freaked out, he manages to calmly say to her, “Stop playing Destene. What are you doing? What are you doing up there?”

She remains dead still then hisses at him.

Story continues below Advertisement

At this point, he actually jumps and with a bit of a frightened voice yells at her, “Destene stop! What are you doing up there? Get down!”

She then jumps off the headboard with a shriek one typically hears in horror movies.

By the time she jumps off the bed, her hubby has already sprinted out of the room screaming, “Destene stop!”

Story continues below Advertisement
@itsdestene_ he was absolutely not ready 🤣 #theconjuring #valakthenun #scarytiktoks ♬ original sound - Destene and Brandon

The hilarious clip has gone viral with over 17 million views

TikTok is flooded with videos of couples pranking each other but this one has really left viewers in stitches.

“I can’t stop laughing,” commented one viewer, while another said, “The hiss had me screaming laughing.”

One viewer was more intrigued by how she pulled it off, asking, “How did she keep her composure? I would have started laughing.”

Another remarked on her position, saying, “How the hell are you standing up there like that.”

Related Topics:

TikTokViralMarriageComedyFilm

Share

Recent stories by:

Gerry Cupido