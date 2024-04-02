A guide to planning your cosmetic injectables

Whether you want to reduce wrinkles, add volume, or achieve a more youthful look, aesthetic injectables offer a range of possibilities. Cosmetic injectables have gained immense popularity as non-surgical solutions for enhancing one’s appearance.

Often people look to Beauty TikTok tips and trends for advice, but in order to perfect the art of injectables, it’s essential to plan and prepare properly. “Using a combination of different types of injectable, like dermal fillers and botulinum toxin (Botox), has become increasingly popular to achieve more comprehensive results and address multiple concerns at once,” says Dr Alek Nikolic, aesthetic medicine specialist and owner of Aesthetic Facial Enhancement. “From selecting the right treatment to choosing a qualified specialist, careful consideration at every step is crucial. It is important to plan injectable treatments and consider several things before jumping into it.”

Lip fillers have become a popular cosmetic procedure. Picture: тарапата анна / Pexels Nikolic provides the below guidance for navigating the process of planning aesthetic injectable effectively. Kick-off with a thorough consult Before diving into any procedure, it's essential to read up and research – education is key. Understanding the different types of injectables available, like neuromodulators, dermal fillers, and collagen stimulator will also provide a more in-depth understanding of the results that are possible.

Learning about their functions, benefits, potential side effects, and duration of results will also help to manage expectations and satisfaction. A consultation is an important step not to be missed before any procedures are undergone. This allows for an in-depth discussion, as well as provides a sense of the practitioner’s work and approach, allowing for better planning to achieve specific results or goals.

Going on an aesthetic journey should reflect one’s identity, with time taken to define beauty goals and aspirations. “During your consultation with a qualified medical practitioner, they are also able to provide you with a tailored treatment plan that is unique to your facial features and desired goals,” explains Nikolic. “The days of one-size-fits-all are long gone, and consultations allow us to explain everything from side effects to time-lines, to considerations and the end results – sometimes including steps before procedures, where we may need to work on the skin foundation before treating specific areas.”

Be involved in every part Online resources and social media platforms can form part of the journey and can help outline the latest trends and treatments, but they should not be used as the primary and only source of education. Many medical aesthetic experts share valuable insights and experiences online and engaging in research not only provides information about injectables, but also helps ensure informed decisions are made. “Choosing the right practitioner is also extremely important, including those that are board-certified professionals that specialise in aesthetic injectables and have an artistic eye for detail. Online reviews and testimonials help find providers that offer a mix of approaches and styles. Building a trusting relationship with the medical practitioner is key to achieving the best results and ensuring a positive experience,” explains Nikolic.

Get clarity on budget needs and time-lines While beauty may be priceless, injectables come with a price tag. Factor in the cost of injectable treatments and create a budget that aligns with financial resources, including additional expenses like follow-up treatments if necessary and skincare products. The cost involved will vary depending on the type and quantity of injectables used, as well as the expertise of the provider.

Additionally, align the desired results with a reasonable time-line that won’t interfere with plans like special occasions or work commitments. “I would advise my patients not to schedule treatments too close to significant events, allowing them enough time to recover post-treatment. Remember one of the side effects of injectables is, bruising and swelling and can often require between five to 14 days to fully recover,” explains Nikolic. Don’t miss a follow-up After the initial treatment, it is important to follow through with the treatment time-lines that is set out in the consultation process to ensure the best results in the long-term.

This also allows for the detection of any concerning results, and for the monitoring of progress or to discuss issues. Pre- and post-care must be carried out in full Any pre-and post-care instructions given must be carried out and followed in full and vary, based on the work done and agreed upon treatment plan. This includes a variety of requirements including avoiding blood-thinning medications (unless taken for a medical condition) and alcohol, oral vitamin C and omegas, prior to the treatment, as these tend to increase the chance of bruising.

“Patients should arrive at their appointment with a clean face and minimal make-up to facilitate the treatment process. Communicate openly with your doctor about any last-minute concerns or questions you may have before proceeding with the injections,” adds Nikolic. Planning your aesthetic injectable is more than just a beauty treatment, it’s a lifestyle choice and should be seen as a medical procedure. Research, defining expectations and goals, choosing a reputable medical doctor, scheduling consultations, confirming budget needs and time-lines, preparing for the procedure, and following post-procedure care instructions, are all part of ensuring a seamless experience.