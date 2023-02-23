Faith Nketsi Njilo ‘complains’ about her post-pregnancy booty

Reality TV star Faith Nketsi Njilo wishes she could fit back into her pre-pregnancy clothes, but no matter how hard she tries, it seems like her booty is here to stay. For many women, the objective is to have a bigger bottom, but not for Njilo, who misses her old pairs of jeans.

She recently took to Twitter to complain that the “bigger butt is not going anywhere”. “I truly love my body ne, but after a baby, I was left with a bigger butt and no matter how much I lose weight 😩 it’s not going anywhere 💔. That time I miss my old Jeans so much 😭.” I truely love my body ne, but after a baby, I was left with a bigger butt and no matter how much I lose weight 😩 it’s not going anywhere 💔. That time I miss my old Jeans so much 😭 — faith Nketsi Njilo (@_faith_nketsi) February 20, 2023 Njilo gave birth six months ago to her daughter Sky, whom she shares with her businessman husband, Nzuzo Njilo.

Last month she celebrated her 28th birthday with her baby girl. Still sporting that perfect hourglass figure, she’s acknowledged that this phase in her life is the best so far. Other tweets suggest that the “#HaveFaith” star is almost at her goal waistline, 25 inches, but still craves tasty but greasy foods sometimes.

She wrote: “Kfc or getting my waist back to 25 inches? 😤” Kfc or getting my waist back to 25 inches? 😤 — faith Nketsi Njilo (@_faith_nketsi) February 23, 2023 “Yes it’s 9am and I’m thinking of kfc and I’m literally 1 inch away from da goals 😫” Yes it’s 9am and I’m thinking of kfc and I’m literally 1 inch away from da goals 😫 — faith Nketsi Njilo (@_faith_nketsi) February 23, 2023 In a separate post, Njilo said that she loves the fact that men have started getting liposuction while mocking men with big tummies.

