Four reasons why it’s important to have an evening skincare routine

While most people focus on their morning skincare routine, many neglect to take care of their skin at night. Whether you’re too tired at the end of a long day or simply cannot be bothered, you should know that neglecting to care for your skin at night can be detrimental to its overall health and appearance.

Here are four reasons why a night time skincare routine is important. Repair and regeneration At night, our skin goes into repair mode, working to reverse the damage caused by environmental factors such as UV radiation pollution, and stress. By following a consistent skincare routine, you can provide your skin with the necessary ingredients to support this repair process, helping to promote cell turnover and regeneration.

Hydration Overnight, our skin loses moisture as we sleep, leading to dryness and dehydration. By applying hydrating products such as moisturisers or serums before bed, you can help lock in moisture and prevent water loss, keeping your skin plump and supple. Apply hydrating products such as moisturisers or serums before bed. Picture: Sora Shimazaki / Pexels Anti-ageing benefits Many skincare products designed for night time contain powerful anti-ageing ingredients such as retinol, peptides, and antioxidants.

These ingredients work to combat signs of ageing such as fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots, helping to improve the overall texture and tone of your skin. Prevent breakouts An evening skincare routine can also help prevent breakouts and acne by cleansing the skin of impurities, excess oil, and dead skin cells that can clog pores and lead to blemishes. Using targeted treatments such as acne-fighting ingredients or exfoliating acids can help keep your skin clear and balanced.