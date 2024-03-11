How to care for sensitive skin

When it comes to skin types, having sensitive skin can be the most frustrating. Anything from a change in products to environmental factors can cause irritation and discomfort.

However, with the right care and attention, you can manage your sensitive skin and keep it looking and feeling its best. Here are some tips on how you can care for your sensitive skin. Use gentle skincare products When choosing skincare products, opt for ones that are specifically formulated for sensitive skin.

Look for products that are fragrance-free, hypo-allergenic, and free of harsh chemicals and additives. Use gentle skincare products. Picture: Sora Shimazaki / Pexels Patch test before trying new products Before introducing a new skincare product into your routine, do a patch test on a small area of skin to see how your skin reacts. This can help prevent any potential allergic reactions or irritation.

Avoid hot water Hot water can strip the skin of its natural oils and cause irritation, especially for those with sensitive skin. Opt for lukewarm water when washing your face and body to prevent drying out your skin. Use lukewarm water. Picture: pvproductions / Freepik Avoid harsh exfoliants Skip abrasive scrubs and exfoliants that can irritate sensitive skin.

Opt for gentle exfoliating agents like alpha hydroxy acids (AHBHAs) to help slough off dead skin cells without causing irritation. Moisturise regularly Keeping your skin well-hydrated is essential for maintaining healthy skin barrier function. It’s important to moisturise. Picture: Freepik Choose a gentle moisturiser that is non-comedogenic and provides hydration without causing irritation.

Wear sunscreen daily Sunscreen is essential for protecting your skin from harmful UV rays, which can exacerbate sensitivity and lead to premature ageing. Choose a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30 and reapply throughout the day, especially if you're spending time outdoors. Consult a dermatologist If you're struggling to manage your sensitive skin or experiencing persistent irritation, consider consulting a dermatologist for personalised advice and treatment options.