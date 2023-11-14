‘I regret my tattoos’ - woman who had boyfriend’s name tattooed on forehead admits it was fake

Last week Ana Stanskovsky caused a stir across social media when she posted a video of herself getting her boyfriend’s name, Kevin, tattooed across her forehead. With over 33 million views, her TikTok video went viral with many viewers telling her that she would regret her decision while others questioned if it was real.

In follow-up videos, she insisted that the face tattoo was in fact real. Ana Stanskovsky pretended to have a tattoo done. Picture: TikTok screenshot

However, she has now come out and admitted that it was fake and that she made the video to create awareness about tattooing. In her latest video, which has been viewed by over 31 million people, she admitted that she regrets all her tattoos. “I regret my tattoo” she said as she rubs off the fake tattoo “inked” on her forehead.

She goes on to tell viewers that the reason she made the initial video was to create awareness. “The reason I tricked the whole internet is because I have a message to young people and all the people who want to get covered in tattoos. “I want everyone to know that I regret my tattoos. And you might regret yours when you get older,” warned the TikToker.

“As a person fully covered in tattoos, I feel like it’s my responsibility to speak up about it and to share my experience.” She added that when people see her on social media, the first thing they notice is her tattoos. “If I influence people I want to influence people in the right way,” she added.

Stanskovsky told viewers that even though her family and friends warned against getting a tattoo done 10 years ago, she didn’t listen because they didn’t have any tattoos. However, if someone with tattoos had warned her and said they regretted getting them, she would have listened. She concluded by saying: “Like and share this video so that we together can create tattoo awareness that no one really talks about.”

“I regret my tattoos. I only have 3 but I got them at 17. I’m 31 now. What was I thinking,” said one person. Another wrote: “On my 59th tattoo. I regret them all. I get one more tat every time I regret my tattoo.” “I don’t regret a single tattoo on my body,” disagreed one person.