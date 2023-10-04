It’s getting hot in here so please don’t take off all your clothes: Tips on how to control body odour

Spring is in the air and people are finally able to be more active. We see more people out on walks, the gyms are filling up and folk are already enjoying time on the beach.

Along with the increase in activity and the temperature rising, people are inclined to sweat more. While sweating is a normal reaction to the rise in body temperature, it can unfortunately cause unpleasant body odours. This, however, is preventable if you follow the following tips.

Wash regularly with antibacterial soap This will help to remove the bacteria that cause body odour. Pay special attention to the areas where you sweat the most, such as your armpits, groin, and feet.

Wash regularly. Picture: Pexels Monstera Production Use an antiperspirant or deodorant Antiperspirants work by blocking the sweat glands, while deodorants help to mask the odour of sweat.

If necessary, you could use a combination of the two. Choose a product that is specifically designed to control body odour. Apply antiperspirant or deodorant at night. This will give the product time to work before you start sweating in the morning.

Deodorants help to mask the odour. Picture: Pixabay DaModernDaVinci Change your clothes often

Sweaty clothes can harbour bacteria and make body odour worse. Try to change your clothes at least once a day, or more often if you sweat heavily. Wear loose-fitting, breathable clothing This will help your skin to breathe and sweat to evaporate more quickly. Avoid synthetic fabrics, which can trap heat and moisture.

Avoid certain foods and drinks Some foods and drinks, such as spicy foods, garlic, and onions, can make body odour worse. If you find that certain foods or drinks are causing your body odour to worsen, try to avoid them.

Shave your armpits

Hair can trap bacteria and make body odour worse. Keep your feet clean and dry Foot odour is caused by bacteria that thrive in warm, moist environments. Wash your feet daily and wear clean socks.