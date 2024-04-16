Seven reasons why petroleum jelly is a must-have beauty product

There’s nothing more satisfying than finding a budget-friendly and multi-purpose product especially when it comes to skincare. Petroleum jelly is one of those products. From nourishing lips to moisturising dry skin, petroleum jelly is a must-have.

Themba Ndlovu, Clere Petroleum Jelly brand manager shares hacks to make the most out of this classic staple. Soft feet Say goodbye to dry, cracked heels with this simple trick: Before bed, massage a generous amount of petroleum jelly onto your feet, paying extra attention to rough areas. Slip on a pair of socks and let the petroleum jelly work its magic overnight.

Lip care Dry, chapped lips are a common woe, especially during the change of seasons. Instead of constantly reapplying lip balm, consider slathering on a layer of petroleum jelly before bedtime. This creates a protective barrier that locks in moisture, leaving your lips soft and supple by morning.

Petroleum jelly creates a protective barrier that locks in moisture. Picture: Melissa Di Rocco / Pexels Brow and lash tamer Taming unruly eyebrows and lashes can be a daily struggle. Apply a small amount of petroleum jelly onto a clean mascara wand or an old, cleaned-up eyebrow brush, then brush it through your brows and lashes. This not only shapes and grooms them but also conditions them over time, promoting healthier growth.

DIY cream highlighter Who needs expensive highlighters when you have petroleum jelly on hand? Mix a small amount of your favourite shimmery eyeshadow or highlighter powder with petroleum jelly to create a customised cream highlighter. Dab it onto your cheekbones, brow bones, and the bridge of your nose for a natural, dewy glow that catches the light beautifully.

Save those cuticles Petroleum jelly can be a game-changer for those who love a good at-home manicure. Before painting your nails, apply a thin layer of petroleum jelly around the edges of your nails. This acts as a barrier, preventing nail polish from staining your skin.

Additionally, it helps to soften and moisturise your cuticles, keeping them looking healthy and neat. Makeup remover Petroleum jelly makes for an effective and gentle makeup remover, especially for waterproof mascara and long-lasting lipsticks. Simply apply a small amount onto a cotton pad and gently swipe away the makeup.

Not only does it dissolve makeup effortlessly, but it also hydrates the skin in the process. Petroleum jelly can be used as a makeup remover. Picture: Anna Shvets / Pexels For softer elbows and knees Dry, rough elbows and knees can be a stubborn skincare challenge. Fortunately, petroleum jelly is up to the task.