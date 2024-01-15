6 budget-friendly make-up and skincare finds to have you looking and feeling your best

Your cash reserves might have dried up already this month after splurging during the festive season. The start of each year is a good time to analyse your spending patterns and readjust your budget.

This doesn't mean you have to go without make-up and skincare, which can often prove to be costly items. To help you save some money, we have compiled a list of affordable and quality make-up and skincare products that will help you look and feel your best. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Cleanser. Picture: Instagram. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Cleanser

Average retail price: R152 Whether you have dry, oily, combination or sensitive skin, hydration is essential for all skin types. This cleanser deeply hydrates your skin to leave it looking supple and healthy.

It is an innovative lightweight gel that activates with water to lather away dirt, oil and make-up, while quenching skin with a boost of vital hydration. The cleanser combines with skincare superstar hydrator Hyaluronic Acid (HA) to effectively cleanse, while protecting the skin’s barrier to help lock in hydration. It can be used day and night, and can last for a few months with regular use.

Fundamentals Skincare 1% Raspberry Extract moisturiser. Picture: Instagram. Fundamentals Skincare 1% Raspberry Extract moisturiser Average retail price: R139 Many skincare routines have been criticised for being overly complicated and requiring too many products.

But with this Fundamentals Skincare 1% Raspberry Extract moisturiser, it is possible to skip the toner and serum products. The product is enriched with several skincare essentials, including Vitamin C and HA. It contains raspberries, which are renowned for promoting collagen production and repairing skin damage. The light weight all-rounder leaves skin feeling healthy and hydrated. It promotes even skin tone, has antioxidant protection and is suitable for all skin types.

L'Oreal Paris Makeup Designer Infallible 24HR Liquid Foundation Average retail price: R300 Foundations are often on the upper-end of the make-up affordability spectrum.

But the L'Oreal Paris Makeup Designer Infallible 24HR Liquid Foundation is accessible at a reasonable price range. The high-quality product means won’t need to smear large amounts of the product each time to get the desired coverage. It is breathable and lightweight stays fresh all day. It comes in a variety of shades, is non-cakey and is waterproof. The GloPotion Hyaluronic Acid face mask. Picture: Instagram. GloPotion face masks

Average retail price: R55.99 - R65.99 This relatively new skincare range was created to address the skin concerns of the Gen-Z demographic, and its wide offering of face masks are largely affordable for the youngster generation and beyond. Their products are dermatologically tested, cruelty-free, 100% vegan and free of parabens and fragrances.

And as face sheet masks are an easy way to give your skin an instant rejuvenation effect, GloPotion has created specific ones to address a variety of skin concerns. This includes their HA Bamboo Sheet mask, which promotes firmer, younger-looking skin and smoothes the appearance of fine lines. There is also the GloPotion Vitamin C bamboo sheet mask, which reduces visible dark spots and hyper-pigmentation, while the Salicylic Acid bamboo one diminishes the appearance of pimples and blackheads.

Essence What The Fake Extreme Plumping Lip Filler with Chilli Extract. Picture: Instagram. Essence What The Fake Extreme Plumping Lip Filler with Chilli Extract Average retail price: R81.95 With this revolutionary and affordable lip gloss, you won’t need to resort to lip filler procedures.

Enriched with chilli extract - known as apsaicin - the Essence product is considered a lip plumping wonder weapon, as it has also been verified by 50 beauty experts. In a consumer test, 94% confirmed a plumping effect and 92% confirmed fuller looking lips. And apart from leaving your lips visibly fuller, the gloss also contains HA and Vitamin E which deeply nourishes the lips to make them feel super smooth.

It also intensifies the natural lip colour and provides a light tinting effect, while the formula is free of alcohol, silicone and oil and reacts to the natural pH value of the lips. Skin Republic Anti-Wrinkle and Spot Clear Hydrocolloid Patches. Picture: Instagram. Skin Republic Anti-Wrinkle and Spot Clear Hydrocolloid Patches Average retail price: R79.99

Beauty brands are increasingly finding innovative solutions to skin concerns. Skin Republic is one of them, and they have recently launched their Spot Clear Intense Hydrocolloid Patch and the Anti-Wrinkle Face Patch. These revolutionary products have been created to combat acne and ageing concerns, some of the most common skin problems.