WATCH: ‘I don’t love it’ - ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ star Jojo Robinson's face tattoo leaves husband Calven shocked

‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ star Jojo Robinson is covered in tattoos from her neck to her toes. But who would have thought she would ever get a tattoo on her face?

The reality TV star took to TikTok to share the moment she revealed her latest tattoo to her husband Calven Robinson who she fondly refers to as her “Boo Bear”. Before the big reveal, she shared a video of herself going to the tattoo parlour to get her face inked with the words “Boo Bear”. The tattoo was positioned above her cheekbone.

Overjoyed with her new ink you can see her jumping around the tattoo parlour. #realhousewivesofdurban #therealhousewivesofdurban #housewivesofdurban #facetattoo #tattoo ♬ Drunk Face Remix - W3 the Dreamrz @mrsjojorobinson I finally did it.... Got BOO BEAR tattooed on my face 🐻 I've always wanted to get a face tattoo.. Why not tattoo my boo bear somewhere everyone gets to see. It hurt btw. @mike_artura #rhodurban However, hubby Calven was not overjoyed at all when he saw what she had done to her face. As she approaches him as he walks through the front door, one can already see the utter disbelief on his face as he repeatedly says: “What the f.”

“I can’t believe you did your face,” he tells her. Even though it’s his name on her face, it’s pretty obvious that he is not happy about it at all. “I don’t love it,” he tells her.

At the end of the short clip, you hear him saying: “I’m in shock!” Her followers, and most certainly her husband, will be happy to know that it was all just a silly prank and that the face tattoo is fake. #realhousewivesofdurban #housewivesofdurban #facetattoo ♬ original sound - JoJo Robinson @mrsjojorobinson The moment i showed boo bear my face tattoo.. He didn't love it.. 😶 I think I might be the reason for his heart problems, tho. BTW. Pranked everyone .. I WIPED it off and showed BOO BEAR after this video that it wasn't real.. 😂![CDATA[]]>😂![CDATA[]]>😂![CDATA[]]>😂![CDATA[]]>😂![CDATA[]]>😂![CDATA[]]>😂 I DID NOT TATTOO MY FACE 😂![CDATA[]]>😂![CDATA[]]>😂 it was instant Relief 😂 I think he was ready to divorce me.. 💀![CDATA[]]>💀![CDATA[]]>💀![CDATA[]]>💀![CDATA[]]>💀![CDATA[]]>💀![CDATA[]]>💀![CDATA[]]>💀![CDATA[]]>💀![CDATA[]]>💀 #rhodurban “The moment i showed boo bear my face tattoo.. He didn't love it.. 😶 I think I might be the reason for his heart problems, tho. BTW. Pranked everyone .. I WIPED it off and showed BOO BEAR after this video that it wasn't real.. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂. I DID NOT TATTOO MY FACE 😂😂😂 it was instant Relief 😂 I think he was ready to divorce me.” she confesses in the caption.

In November last year TikToker Ana Stanskovsky went viral after she had her boyfriend’s name tattooed across her forehead. However a week later, after she had TikTokers up in arms about it, she revealed that it was a fake. @anastanskovsky My new face tattoo ❤️ ♬ original sound - Ana Stanskovsky Perhaps that’s where Jojo got the idea from.