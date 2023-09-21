Jojo Robinson pens a sweet tribute to hubby Calven on 9th year anniversary

“The Real Housewives of Durban” star Jojo Robinson and her former South African kickboxing champ husband, Calven Robinson, are celebrating the ninth wedding anniversary.
In a heartfelt tribute shared on her Instagram page, Jojo expressed her deep love and gratitude for Calven, her best friend and life partner.
According to Jojo, their journey together, which spans a decade, has been filled with adventures and the creation of lasting memories.
From travelling the world to becoming a family, Jojo conveyed a sense of completeness and happiness that Calven brings to her life.
She wrote: “9 years today of being married to my Best Friend... 9 years of making all my dreams come true.. Life only really started for me when I met my boo 10 years ago❤️ we've travelled the world, we became a family and made memories that form part of everything I am.”
Their relationship has been marked by love, happiness, and the creation of beautiful memories.
This anniversary serves as a reminder of their enduring bond and the joy they bring into each other.
“I am the happy positive person I am today because our life is filled with so much happiness it surrounds our home and makes every day a beautiful rainbow kinda day🌈🌻🌞 I love you so much. Thank you for being exactly who you are, Happy Anniversary, my boo @calvenrobinson," added Jojo.
Friends and fans of the Robinsons took the time to wish the couple well on their wedding anniversary.
Fellow RHOD star Nonku Williams wrote: “Happiest you too❤️❤️❤️❤️.”
Media personality Khanyi Mbau said: “Happy anniversary Jo ❤️.”
Mrs South Africa Finalist 2022 Shan Fourie commented: “Happy anniversary you guys! You’re the literal cutest.”
Lucy Hannah🇹🇿 expressed: “Blessings upon blessings to you , thank you for sharing your beautiful journey and vulnerability with us ,more abundance and longevity to you ❤️.”
Susan Kaittany added: “Happy anniversary to you sweetheart.”
Jojo and Calven encouraged their fans, who may have missed their televised wedding on “Top Billing” nearly a decade ago, to watch it on YouTube.
This gesture gives their fans the opportunity to relive the beautiful moments and celebrate their love story.
Jojo and Calven tied the knot in 2014 and they have a son named Rocco.