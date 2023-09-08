Independent Online
Friday, September 8, 2023

WATCH: RHOD star Nonku Williams goes under the knife and shares her journey with fans

‘Real Housewives of Durban’ stars, Nonku Williams and Jojo Robinson. Robinson pays Williams a visit at a health facility following a liposuction procedure. Picture: Instagram

‘Real Housewives of Durban’ stars, Nonku Williams and Jojo Robinson. Robinson pays Williams a visit at a health facility following a liposuction procedure. Picture: Instagram

Published 2h ago

Real Housewives of Durban star and businesswoman, Nonku Williams went on Instagram to share her glow up journey with her followers.

The star recently posted pictures of herself in hospital post operation with friends and family by her side.

Williams revealed that she went in for liposuction after taking weekly weight-loss injections as well.

Most celebrities are shy to admit the work and procedures they have done but Williams has posted a series of videos on the work she is getting done.

“I want to be real, open and authentic with you guys, so Im sharing my surgery journey. As part of my Glow Up Journey, I’m all about improving my health and I want to get body-beautiful too,” said Nonku.

She also said that a weight loss program has helped her with her weight goals, however, there are a few stubborn areas that she still wants to get snatched.

“So I’m undergoing liposuction @Klutchplasticsurgery tomorrow for my back, tummy, arms and thighs. I trust my plastic surgeon, she’s warm, knowledgeable and so down to earth.

“Pray for my quick road to healing guys! I will keep you posted so you can walk this journey with me unfiltered. Here’s to looking and feeling my best and living my best life,” said Williams.

Her bestie and fellow cast mate, Jojo Robinson, commented: “Aaaaahhhhhhh.. can I have the fat you sucking out for my bums please.. 😂🙌❤️.”

A follower, Dr Makhosazana Dlamini, also commented: “I just love how you do you sis. How you always shut down the noise around you. All the best with operation and cheers to being snatched and stay winning sis🥇🥰🥰🥰🥰.”

Another follower, Thandi Makhovo Samuel, said: “Some things don’t need surgery, eat right, exercise, pray and embrace your beautiful body.”

While The Slay Queen Boutique responded: “Okay, so I've been reading the comments while there's some warm ones, others who broke your heart? Because yoh!just be a nice person stop thinking you have an opinion on what anybody does to their body or with their money!!!yes she already looks good, but it's her body.

“Respect other people choices and stop trying to shove your opinion and negativity on every person's post.”

ShowmaxSouth AfricaDurbanCelebrity BeautySouth African CelebsHealth WelfareEntertainmentSouth African EntertainmentTV Shows