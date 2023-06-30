Male plastic surgery is on the rise - here’s why

Medi spas are seeing more and more men coming through their doors as they are embracing cosmetics and aesthetic procedures to look and feel their best as stigmas start to melt away. “Brotox” is the latest social media trend with men across the globe adopting a new appreciation of aesthetic treatments.

Dr Alek Nikolic, aesthetic medicine specialist and owner of Aesthetic Facial Enhancement, defines the term as a fun play on words to reference the rise in popularity of botulinum toxin injections and other cosmetic treatments among men to enhance and elevate their appearances. Nikolic explains why this boom has become increasingly popular among young men, and why this is much more than a craze. “It doesn’t surprise me that the trend of men trying out botulinum toxin and other treatments is becoming more popular among young men. Gen Z and millennials are more likely to focus on self-care and self-improvement than previous generations,” he said.

"As the world continues to become more accepting of aesthetic enhancements, self-care, and men's beauty standards, it's evident that men also want to look and feel their best. "Social media, endless Zoom meetings, and how the media portrays individuals have increased pressure across the board to look one's best with more men and women looking for short and long-term treatments in their quest for beauty," added Nikolic. According to Nikolic, these are the most common cosmetic issues men are treating.

Getting rid of forehead wrinkles and crow’s feet Unfortunately, research has found that wrinkles such as crow’s feet tend to appear earlier and form deeper in men due to behavioural factors and genetics. Incorporating over-the-counter products like exfoliating products, peptide creams and retinol into a skincare routine can help treat fine lines and wrinkles, but in order to get rid of deep frowns and forehead wrinkles, a combination of products and in-practice “tweakments”, including botulinum toxin, is used to help relax the muscles that cause the wrinkles to appear.

Lip filler The use of lip filler has become increasingly more prevalent in men looking to achieve a more youthful appearance, although men tend to lean towards a more conservative and natural look than women. However, at my practice, I have seen a slow increase in men requesting lip filler. But we have had some male patients requesting lip filler mostly due to the thinning of the lips and genetic differences between the upper and lower lip.

Liquid rhinoplasty Men have also adopted new aesthetic procedures like liquid rhinoplasty that, with the correct technique, can yield similar results as a surgical rhinoplasty. This procedure is recommended to those patients that don’t want to undergo plastic surgery, and instead are looking for a temporary change or correction.

Dermal fillers will temporarily change the shape of your nose and you will typically need to visit your doctor every 18 months or so to repeat the treatment. The benefit of liquid rhinoplasty is that patients will see immediate results with minimal recovery time needed as opposed to going under the knife. It is important to state that soft tissue fillers can't reduce the size of the nose or straighten a deviated septum. Their forte is in improving bumps, indents, asymmetries, and even lifting the nasal tip. Botulinum toxin for ageing prevention

The quest for prolonged youth is one shared by men and women, with many South African men incorporating botulinum toxin into their skincare regime as a preventive measure to avoid ageing wrinkles and to remove negative expressions like a frown which can make one unapproachable and even look unfriendly to co-workers. Men do need more botulinum toxin as the effect of the treatment is dependent on the number of units used. Generally speaking, men tend to have bigger and stronger facial muscles which require higher units to achieve similar results as women. It is also important to maintain a good skincare regime which will help maintain a youthful and healthy appearance. I would advise men to include good sunscreen and retinol serum in their daily routine.