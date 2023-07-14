WATCH: RHOD cast appear to have buried the hatchet at recent social event

It seems the bad blood between the ladies of “The Real Housewives of Durban” is over and following last season’s drama of cat fights and choosing of alliances. Cast member Jojo Robinson recently took to Instagram to share a video and pictures of the ladies, Nonku Williams, Slee Ndlovu and Anne Mthembu, having a blast at Skin Cosmetics SA’s launch of fragrance, Maison Crivelli, at The Pencil in Umhlanga-Durban.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JoJo Robinson (@mrs.jojo.robinson) She captioned the post: “LOVE, will set you free ?” shows the ladies decked out in furs and coats sitting together and posing for the camera whilst enjoying each other’s company. Jojo’s cast mates also shared pictures on their respective accounts and her video has received over 6 000 likes on the gram. Annie commented on the post: “This is why I don’t have any pictures. Because you were making me pose whole night for your! Lol 😂.”

In another post, Jojo wrote: “The true definition of a woman is our infinite ability to love again. Sometimes, we hit bumps along the road, but ultimately, we MOVE forward and learn from each hurdle. Nothing is ever truly lost.. LOVE should always win💙.” Last season saw Jojo and Annie fallout over and Slee also experienced the same with Nonku. Jojo and Nonku strengthened their alliance much to the group’s protests and, at the end of the season, Jojo threatened that she wouldn’t be returning to the show for another season due to the drama and fallouts.