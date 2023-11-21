What’s all the fuss about the Russian manicure?

While I prefer to keep my manicures simple, with no acrylics or gel nails, I’m always fascinated by all the different types of manicures and styles. Scrolling through beauty TikTok, I’ve come across the latest trend in manicuring called the Russian manicure.

At first, I had no idea what the fuss was about since from a distance one can’t really tell the difference. However, on closer inspection, there is indeed a visible difference between an average mani and a Russian one. A Russian manicure goes beyond the conventional manicure process. It involves the use of files and special drill bits to meticulously remove excess cuticles and dead skin from around the nails.

Additionally, the emphasis on nail health and the ability to tailor the treatment to individual preferences have contributed to it being so popular right now. Unlike traditional manicures, where cuticles are often cut or pushed back forcefully, a Russian manicure focuses on gentle and precise techniques. It involves cleaning, shaping, and buffing the nails while ensuring utmost safety and cleanliness.

The use of an electric file ensures accurate shaping and reduces the risk of accidents. It allows for thorough cuticle removal without the need for cutting, leading to healthier and neater-looking nails.