You can remove your acrylic nails at home - here’s how to do it

Have your acrylics grown out and you’re now ready to remove them but don’t have time or money to go to the salon to do so? Then why don’t you do it at home?

Removing acrylic nails at home can be a simple and cost-effective process with the right tools and techniques. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to safely remove acrylic nails at home. What you will need You will need acetone nail polish remover, cotton balls, aluminium foil, a nail file, a cuticle pusher, and a moisturising nail oil or cream.

Trim your nails Use a nail clipper to trim down your acrylic nails as short as possible. This will make the removal process easier and less time-consuming. File the top layer Use a nail file to gently file the top layer of your acrylic nails.

Be careful not to file too aggressively, as this can damage your natural nails underneath. Gently file the top layer of your acrylic nails. Picture: Freepik Soak cotton balls in acetone Pour acetone nail polish remover into a small bowl and soak cotton balls in the solution. Place one soaked cotton ball on each nail.

Wrap nails in aluminium foil Wrap each finger with a soaked cotton ball in aluminium foil. This will help to seal in the acetone and speed up the removal process. Wait for 15-20 minutes Allow the acetone to soak into your nails for 15-20 minutes.

You may want to set a timer to keep track of the time. Gently push off acrylic nails After waiting, carefully remove the foil wraps from your fingers. Use a cuticle pusher to gently push off the softened acrylic nails.

Be patient and avoid forcing the nails off, as this can cause damage to your natural nails. Use a cuticle pusher to gently push off the softened acrylic nails. Picture: Freepik Moisturise your nails Once all the acrylic nails are removed, wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water. Apply a moisturising nail oil or cream to hydrate and nourish your nails.