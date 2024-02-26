Cost-effective ways to upgrade your wardrobe

It would be great to be able to buy new clothes every month, but most of us are on a tight budget and therefore cannot afford to do so. However, that doesn’t mean that you can’t update your wardrobe every now and then.

With a bit of creativity and resourcefulness, you can elevate your look without spending a fortune. Here are some cost-effective ways you can refresh your wardrobe. Accessorise Accessories can take your outfit to the next level without spending a lot of money.

Invest in costume statement jewellery, scarves, belts, and bags to add personality to your look. Accessories can change an outfit. Picture: Alena Darmel / Pexels You’d be amazed how by simply changing your accessories, you can create a whole new look with the same outfit. Borrow or swap with friends If you have friends with a great sense of style and always have their pulse on what’s in fashion, consider borrowing or swapping clothes with them.

This way, you can try out new styles without spending any money. It’s a win-win situation for everyone involved. Shop secondhand Secondhand stores are great places to find unique pieces at a fraction of the price.

If you patiently work your way through a secondhand store you can score high-quality items at a much lower price than buying brand new. You might just find a designer hidden gem! The great thing about secondhand items is that you’re less likely to bump into someone wearing the same clothes. You can find designer gems in secondhand stores. Picture: Cottonbro Studio / Pexels DIY and upcycle Get creative with your clothes by customising them. Not only do you get to show off your creative skills but your personal sense of style as well.

Add patches, embroidery, or distressing to old pieces to give them a fresh update. You can also upcycle old clothes into new pieces by cutting, sewing, or dyeing them. Upcycle old garments. Picture: Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels Focus on fit and tailoring A well-fitting garment can instantly elevate your look.

If you’re unable to do it yourself, then find a good tailor to tailor your clothes to fit you perfectly. You might have found an item on sale but it just doesn’t fit you properly or lost weight and have clothing items sitting in your closet that are too big for you. A few alterations can make a cheap or poor-fitting item look more expensive and stylish.