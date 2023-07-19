LOOK: adidas collaborates with 3 local artists to launch their Samba sneakers

If you’re a true fashionista and sneakerhead, you’ll know that the adidas Samba has made a comeback in a big way. It’s all over Pinterest and fashion-forward celebs like Bella Hadid, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are all rocking them.

Whether it’s the black ones or the most popular white pair, it’s undoubtedly a sneaker must-have. As if they are not cool enough, the brand collaborated with three talented local artists Falko One, Kabelo Kungwane and Naledi Modupo to each work on crafting their own distinctive take on a re-imagined version of the adidas Samba OG. Each artist in this collaboration has a different disciplinary focus that they have drawn on to lead them in crafting their individual take on the Samba OG.

Cape Town-born graffiti artist Falko One has made a name for himself painting bold murals of elephants everywhere, from rural towns in South Africa to the streets of London and Mumbai. Falko One. Picture: Supplied

Whereas Johannesburg native Naledi Tshegofatso Modupi has solidified her place in the South African art scene with her portraiture works. Led by her cultural heritage, her works are defined by bold colours, continuous lines and a vibrant celebration of the beauty of womanhood.

Naledi Tshegofatso Modupi. Picture: Supplied The featured artists are rounded out with Kabelo Kungwane. Born in Alexandra, his work represents the intersection between football, art and design.

Kabelo Kungwane. Picture: Supplied Archive Collective, one of SA’s premier experiential culture and streetwear destinations, launched the latest art-driven collaboration from adidas. “This partnership with adidas to launch the Samba OG in our space, in collaboration with Falko, Naledi and Kasi Flavour is timely and we couldn’t be more excited to see how it inspires other South African creatives to join the conversation.

“We see part of driving the culture forward as intentionally creating opportunities for local talent to become of larger global conversations like the one around the Samba,” said Sanele Xolo, brand manager at Archive Collective. Kabelo Kungwane’s sneakers. Picture: Supplied