LOOK: Cannes Film Festival 2023 opening night red carpet moments

May is a fantastic month for red carpet fashion lovers.
At the beginning of May, we had the Met Gala and now the 76th Cannes Film Festival is in full swing.
The annual festival started on Tuesday, May 16, and runs until Saturday, May 27.
That means 12 fashion-filled days as stars from around the world descend on the French Riviera.
Last night celebrities hit the red carpet for the premiere of the festival’s opening night film, “Jeanne du Barry” which stars Johnny Depp.
Stars such as Naomi Campbell, Helen Mirren and Elle Fanning came out in support of Depp’s first movie after winning the defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard.
Here’s a look at who wore what on opening night.
Award-winning actress Helen Mirren debuted her striking blue hair which perfectly matched her figure-hugging Del Core dress.
Actress Elle Fanning dazzled in a gunmetal silver embellished Alexander McQueen gown with a structured peplum bodice featuring a blush tulle train.
Supermodel Naomi Campbell arrived wearing a floor-length silver sequins Celine gown. The dress featured a plunging neckline. She completed the look with a pair of white framed sunglasses and a metallic silver clutch.
“White Lotus” actress Simona Tabasco stunned in a red Lanvin dress.
“Kill Bill” star Uma Thurman stepped onto the red carpet wearing a blush pink Dior gown which she wore with a dramatic red long cape.
Fan Bingbing made a grand entrance wearing a striking Christoper Bu ball gown with a sweeping trail. The print on the white dress featured several tigers.
Actress Catherine Zeta-Jones wore a flowing red and burgundy dress by Elie Saab Couture.
