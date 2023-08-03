LOOK: Siv Ngesi slays as Sivanna Barbie

Since the release of the ‘Barbie’ movie, we’ve seen many local celebrities and influencers dressing up as their favourite Barbie. Our social media feeds have been flooded with all pink Barbies and Kens posing in their boxes.

Even actor and comedian Siv Ngesi, who recently travelled to Egypt, has been swept up by the Barbie-mania and has shared images of his alter ego Sivanna. Dressed up in a lilac body-hugging sequin gown, Ngesi’s drag queen character shows off her curvaceous body. The high-neck dress with cut-out shoulders features a thin silver belt and is paired with patent black heels.

Her striking platinum blonde hair, styled in true Barbie old Hollywood waves, and her make-up is uber glam with dramatic smoky eyes and glossy red lips. On Twitter, Ngesi posted a series of four images captioned: “Hottest Barbie! #Barbie #Drag.” The tweet received almost 800 likes with most of his followers loving Sivanna Barbie and many curious about her curves.

Hottest Barbie! #Barbie #Drag pic.twitter.com/ab4Do04k90 — Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) August 2, 2023 “I don't think anyone pulls off drag like you in SA” said one follower.

Another commented: “Stunning...The girls must be jealous..” Then there were those who were more intrigued by Sivanna’s hips. “Manje where do the curves come from and why you looking like a snack in the picture” asked one person.

“Padding on point. Can't even recognise you,” said another. Padding on point. Can't even recognize you. pic.twitter.com/UPj0D8RPej — ⭕nyx (@PhilaDlala) August 2, 2023

Ngesi took to his Instagram account and posted a picture of Sivanna Barbie but this time in her iconic box with the caption: "Sivanna couldn't be left behind #barbie #drag"