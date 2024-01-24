Must-have items for your summer handbag

There are certain items that some of us simply cannot be without. One’s handbag is the best place to keep those items so that you always have them at hand when you’re out and about.

With summer in full swing, you however need more than just your favourite lipstick and a pack of tissues in your bag. Here’s a list of essential items you need to have in your handbag during summer. Sunscreen

This is right at the top of the list because you simply cannot be without it. No matter the season, wearing sunscreen is essential but it’s especially crucial in summer because we spend more time outdoors. Carry a travel-sized sunscreen with at least SPF 30 to reapply every few hours.

Look for one that is water-resistant and offers broad-spectrum protection. Water bottle Whether it’s a fancy Stanley Cup or just a simple reusable water bottle, make sure you always have one at hand.

Staying hydrated is essential in hot weather. Always have a bottle of water at hand. Picture: Unsplash/quokkabottles

Hair accessories Sometimes you leave home with your hair down but come midday your hair can cause you to sweat, especially if it’s long and in your neck. Therefore it’s a good idea to always have a few hair accessories in your bag.

Pack a scrunchie, hair tie, headband or a few hairclips to easily create stylish updos or to secure your hair in a ponytail. Sunglasses Sunglasses are not only a stylish accessory but it protects your eyes from the sun’s glare as well.

Look for ones that offer UV protection to shield your eyes from harmful rays. Look for sunglasses that offer UV protection. Picture: Pexels/Amar Preciado

Lip balm with SPF You might have your favourite red lipstick in your bag but don’t forget that your lips actually need protection from the sun as well. Carry a lip balm that contains SPF to keep your lips moisturised and shielded from harmful UV exposure.

It’s even better if you can find a lip balm with added hydration to combat dryness. Hand sanitiser With increased outdoor activities, it's important to keep your hands clean.

Carry a small bottle of hand sanitiser to kill germs while on the go. It’s important to keep your hands clean. Picture: Pexels/Anna Shvets

Look for one that contains moisturiser to prevent dryness. Facial mist Facial mists come in handy on those extremely hot days.

Having one in your bag will allow you to keep your skin feeling refreshed and hydrated any time during the day. Spritz it on your face whenever you need a quick pick-me-up or to combat the heat. Miniature deodorant

Keep body odour at bay by carrying a miniature deodorant in your handbag. Opt for a travel-sized, roll-on or solid deodorant that you can quickly apply whenever needed.