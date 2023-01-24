Mzansi stars bring their fashion A-game to the #AtlantisTheRoyal opening

All the elites were in Dubai this past weekend for the Atlantis The Royal launch. The star-studded event that saw Beyoncé perform live, was attended by some of Mzansi A-listers. These include prominent designer Rich Mnisi, award-winning creative Trevor Stuurman, actress and radio personality Thando Thabethe and media personality Maps Maponyane.

It’s safe to say that Mzansi stars represented us well with their stunning outfits. At such events, one must dress to the nines, and they did not disappoint. At the grand opening, Thabethe donned a red ruffled jumpsuit by Maryzo, pairing it with a lime bag and box braids. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thando Thabooty Thabethe (@thando_thabethe) Award-winning designer Rich Mnisi looked angelic in an all-white Rich Mnisi bel suit with a matching corset underneath.

Ivy Park took the opportunity to launch its Autumn/Winter 23 collection titled “Park Trail”. The collection consists of military colours and camouflage paired with orange.