Skinny jeans are out and baggy jeans are in - here’s how to style them without looking sloppy

If you haven’t heard or noticed yet, skinny jeans are out. I know that this comes as a shock to some but it’s time to let them go.

Skinnies are out and the baggies are in. While the more loose-fitting jeans are now bang on trend, not everyone knows how to style them. It takes some getting used to if all you’ve known for the last decade are your trusted skinny jeans.

Here are tips on how to wear baggy jeans without looking sloppy and shapeless. Choose the correct fit Baggy jeans come in a variety of styles. It's important to find a pair that flatters your body shape.

Jeans that are slightly slimmer at the waist and hips work best for most body shapes. Baggy does not mean over-sized. So don’t go a size up to try and achieve the look. Jeans that are slightly slimmer at the waist and hips work best. Picture: Pexels Anna Shvets

Balance with a fitted top To avoid looking too bulky, pair your baggy jeans with a fitted or tailored top. Opt for a tucked-in blouse or a cropped sweater to accentuate your waistline. Bodysuits and fitted t-shirts look great with baggy jeans.

Bodysuits look great with baggy jeans. Picture: Pexels Alina Matveycheva Add some height

Wearing the right shoes makes all the difference when it comes to wearing baggy jeans. Opt for heels or platforms to elongate your legs and create a flattering look. However, if heels are not your thing, then opt for flats with a pointed toe. This helps to create an illusion of length.

Consider proportions Baggy jeans have a more relaxed silhouette, so it's important to pay attention to proportions to create a well-balanced outfit. If you're keen to try the slouchy oversized look, you can experiment with layering by adding an oversized sweater or jacket.