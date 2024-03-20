Top six fashion rules to live by no matter what’s trending

Fashion is a form of self-expression and a way to showcase your personality and style. While fashion trends come and go, certain rules can help you navigate the ever-changing world of fashion.

We all know that just because something is trending it doesn’t mean that it works for everyone. So while you keep on top of trends here are some fashion rules you should live by. Dress for your body type One of the most important fashion rules is to dress for your body type.

Knowing what styles and silhouettes flatter your figure can make a huge difference in clothes. Know what styles flatter your body shape. Picture: Ogo Johnson / Pexels Invest in quality basics Every wardrobe should have a solid foundation of quality basics that can be mixed and matched with other pieces. Investing in well-made essentials like a classic white shirt, a good pair of jeans, and a versatile blazer will ensure that you always have something to wear.

Invest in good quality basics. Picture: John Diez / Pexels Embrace your personal style While it's fun to experiment with new trends, it's important to stay true to your personal style. Don't feel pressured to wear something just because it’s popular – instead, focus on wearing pieces that make you feel confident and comfortable. Embrace your personal style. Picture: Jennifer Enujiugha / Pexels Pay attention to fit Proper fit is key when it comes to looking stylish.

Whether it's getting your clothes tailored or choosing items that fit well off the rack, paying attention to fit can elevate your look. Mix high and low Mixing high-end and affordable pieces is a great way to create a stylish and budget-friendly wardrobe. Don’t be afraid to splurge on investment pieces like a designer handbag or shoes, but also don't underestimate the power of thrift store finds and fast fashion.