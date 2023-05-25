How to remove product build-up on 4C-type hair

Sometimes having big hair can be overwhelming, especially 4C-type hair, which is high maintenance. As a person with dreadlocks, I’ve always struggled with product build-up. As much as I washed my hair thoroughly, it wouldn’t go away until I learnt about ACV detox.

Formally known as Apple Cider Vinegar Detox, ACV detox is a method used by many dreadlocks specialists to remove build-up. All you need is apple cider vinegar, baking soda and hot water. After washing your hair with shampoo, soak it in apple cider vinegar mixed with baking soda and water. You let your hair sit for at least 20 minutes, depending on how much build-up is in your hair. After that, you rinse and apply conditioner to your hair. Not only will it remove the build-up, but it will also remove dandruff from your scalp, if you have any.

However, this is not something that you do with every wash. At least once in two months or so, to allow the hair to retain its moisture after detoxing. And for people with afro hair who suffer from dandruff, they may be a solution. A hair loss practitioner on TikTok who goes by @jazzminh_1 attracted many people to her page when she discovered that a professional ultrasonic skin scrubber skin care shovel & cleaning device can be used to remove dandruff. She first uses the tool to remove dandruff from a client's hair, wash the hair and then offer hair detox using medicated shampoo, especially when the client has a scalp problem.