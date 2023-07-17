Kayla Kim Kay shares secrets on how to maintain flawless hair - even during load shedding

If you’re a regular TikTok user, you’ve most likely come across popular social media influencer Kayla Kim Kay. She’s well-known for her all-pink fashion style, her love for food and as a hard-working businesswoman who now has her own haircare range called Afrocurl.

The blonde naturalista, who constantly changes her hairstyles, often shares tips on how to take care of curly hair. Here are the bubbly influencer’s secrets to maintaining flawless hair, even during load shedding. Quick fixes for bad hair days

When dealing with curly hair, Kay recommends using water, a comb/brush, and good hair products as quick fixes during load shedding. Air drying and moisture retention Kay’s hair is dependent on air drying, so she emphasises the importance of using alternative methods like using an old T-shirt to dry hair without damaging it. This helps retain moisture and leaves the hair looking hydrated.

Avoid dry combing and detangling Kay advises against combing and detangling curls and coils when they are dry, as it can lead to damage and breakage. Instead, she suggests doing it when the hair is damp to prevent brittleness and breakage.

Traction alopecia, caused by constant pulling and tugging on the hair, can result from tight hairstyles. Kay recommends incorporating hairstyles that do not require excessive tension to allow the hair to rest and recover. Leave-in conditioner and oil sealing To retain moisture, Kay stresses the importance of applying a leave-in conditioner before sealing it with oil-based products.