How to tackle hair loss and promote hair growth

Hair loss is sadly not something reserved for old people, it can happen to anyone. I was never the type of person to experience problems with my hairline until I had a child. I thought postpartum hair loss was a myth until my hairline started receding after giving birth. Ten months later, I’m still trying several products to help me regain my hairline.

According to Alvi Armani Medical Director Dr Kashmal Kalan, an expert in hair transplants and restoration, good haircare habits are essential for caring for your scalp and nurturing your hair’s strength and vitality. “An ounce of prevention can make a world of difference to maintaining healthy hair, which is why it’s vital to implement a proper haircare routine from an early age – much in the same way you would care for your skin or teeth,” says Dr Kalan. “In fact, hair care is particularly important in your younger years when your hair is at its peak growth potential, as establishing good haircare habits from early on can set the foundation for healthier hair as you age.

“That said, there are also a variety of modern, painless procedures available to help individuals manage and overcome hair loss and regain natural-looking hair. With significant advancements in hair restoration, no one should suffer the burden of hair loss.” To maintain a healthy hair care routine, try the following tips. Nourish from within

What you eat will always have an impact not only on your skin but hair too. Consuming foods rich in vitamins, minerals, and proteins, such as fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains, builds solid and lustrous hair. Hydration is also vital, so be sure to drink an adequate amount of water daily. Gentle cleansing and proper conditioning Always wash your hair with gentle shampoos and conditioners that are sulphate-free. Harsh ingredients can strip the hair of natural oils and cause damage over time. Massage the scalp gently with your fingertips to stimulate blood circulation and promote hair growth. And avoid excessive shampooing, as this can lead to dryness and breakage.

Use a mild conditioner and apply it after shampooing to keep your hair moisturised and manageable. Protect your hair from heat and styling damage Excessive heat from styling tools and harsh styling techniques can severely damage your hair, which is why it’s crucial to apply heat-protectant sprays or serums before using heat-styling tools, such as blow dryers, curling irons, or straighteners. Use lower heat settings whenever possible, and don’t heat-style your hair regularly to avoid the risk of hair damage.

Also note that certain hairstyles, such as tight ponytails and braids can also cause tension and traction on your hair, leading to hair loss. So, be wary of the protective styles you choose. Always go for ones that won’t strain your scalp. Be mindful of chemical treatments and environmental factors Chemical treatments like perming, relaxing, or colouring, can significantly impact your hair’s health. Spacing out these treatments and providing ample time for hair recovery is therefore crucial.

Also, environmental factors like sun exposure, wind, and pollution can negatively affect your hair. So, when spending time outdoors, shield your hair with hats, scarves, or protective hairstyles. Additionally, wearing a swimming cap when swimming is essential if you’re serious about protecting your hair from the damaging effects of pool chemicals. Make it a habit to shampoo your hair thoroughly to remove any chlorine residue, salt, or other impurities after a swim. Treat your scalp

There are a range of professional hair treatments like platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy and non-surgical meso treatments available to improve scalp health, revitalise hair follicles and stimulate new hair growth. And for patients suffering from permanent hair loss or baldness, hair transplant is also an option. “The FUE transplant works by meticulously extracting individual hair follicles from donor areas and precisely transplanting them into areas experiencing hair loss, resulting in a full head of hair that patients can be proud of,” explains Kalan.