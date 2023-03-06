Mzansi’s Nikiwe Dlova is dominating the global stage when it comes to hair art

The first things that come to mind when I hear the name: 'Nikiwe Dlova' are hair, art, beauty and African. The Soweto-born creative started her business OwnUrCrown in 2018 when she saw a gap in the hair artistry industry.

She had her first pop-up salon at the Basha Uhuru Festival at the Constitutional Hill and would occasionally attend markets where she would do people’s hair. The more she styled hair, the better she got at it, and the rest is history. At present, she is one of the most sought-after hair artists in the country. Here’s why:

Nikiwe Dlova. She tells African stories Dlova has a unique way of telling African stories through hair. For example, in 2021, she created a mask using hair extensions to honour Queen Mother Iyoba Idia of Benin. “This mask was initially inspired by Queen Mother Iyoba Idia from Benin. She is the first woman who went to and fought in the war (the Idah war, 1515 – 1516) and she was one of the best-known female soldiers ever from Benin kingdom.

There are not a lot of masks representing females, so I had to create my version that took its own shape/character to look complete but incomplete.” Face mask by Nikiwe Dlova. Picture: Anthea Pokroy Was featured on Beyoncé’s “Black Is King” You know you’re a big deal when you get recognised by Beyoncé. Hairstylist to the stars, Dlova was asked by Busiswa’s team to create a headpiece for the singer to wear for the “My Power” video. As a pro, Dlova took two days to make the masterpiece.

“I remember I had to make a headpiece in two days, so I didn’t have much sleep, but I didn’t mind since this was for Beyoncé’s video, and we didn't even know if the headpiece was going to be used because they had a team for Busiswa in Los Angeles, but I did it just in case. So when I saw that she wore the piece, I was so happy. It really meant a lot. Also, seeing Nandi Madida in one of my headpieces took the feeling to another level,” said Dlova in an interview with Careers Magazine. Zozibini Tunzi’s hair styled by Nikiwe Dlova. Picture: Dan Carter Has had a solo exhibition In 2021, she partnered with the Botho Project Space to host her first solo exhibition, “Royal Hair Salon”. It was a grand statement of African pride and a celebration of African royalty.

“ ‘Royal Hair Salon’ is also a declaration of the strength and positivity of black identity. Historically, hair has been stripped of its essential nature, with attempts to sever the black community from the expression of culture through hair. “Nikiwe Dlova’s exhibition appreciates and praises the potent beauty of hair and the importance of protecting and preserving blackness through braiding. The continuity of braiding has been a mark of black resilience. Braiding techniques are a source of strength and a symbol of the creativity that we show to the world,” said Botho Project Space. An artwork by Nikiwe Dlova. Picture: Instagram/@Nikiwe Dlova Multiple brand collaborations

Dlova can make anything with hair, so it is no surprise that brands love working with her. As a fashionista, she can make sandals, dolls, masks, crowns and hats using hair extensions. She has worked with FNB, Black Crown, Stylin’, Darling Hair and Brutal Fruit, among other brands. Braided Vans by Nikiwe Dlova. Dlova, one of the “Hair To The Throne” judges, was nominated as the hairstylist of the year at the Abryanz Style and Fashion Awards 2022.