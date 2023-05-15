Ntando Duma launches kiddies salon named after her daughter

What a way to celebrate Mother’s Day by making mommy and daughter boss moves. Media personality Ntando Duma joins the beauty industry having launched a kiddies salon, Sbahle Siyakhula.

Named after her daughter Sbahle Mzizi, it is a children’s beauty and hair salon in the heart of Johannesburg, Sandton. The salon opened its doors on Mother’s Day, May 14. At the launch of the salon, attended by her family and friends, including Amapiano singer Musa Keys, Duma got all emotional when addressing her guests. “I am so grateful for my heart and my soul. I didn’t write anything because I wanted to speak from my heart. My heart is so full of gratitude at this moment. I am crying because I really cannot believe that is happening. This was Sbahle’s idea. I had to make it a reality,” she told the guests.

HAPPENING NOW:



Actress and TV personality Ntando Duma gets emotional as she talks about the birth of her new business, SBAHLE SIYAKHULA kids salon inspired by her daughter Sbahle. #KgopoloReports pic.twitter.com/2YpXJ0pT2r — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) May 14, 2023 In an interview with Newsroom Afrika, the award-winning actress revealed that she was inspired by her daughter who loves hair. “This is actually an idea of three years. I’m actually in awe of how it’s becoming a reality now. We (Sbahle and I) had a conversation, and it’s also some of the things I discovered as a mom, her interests. She loves hair, and when I buy her dolls, she prefers the ones with bigger hair and would plait them. She suggested that we open a salon, and when she said that, it didn’t click, we can make money out of it.” Duma added that she decided to go ahead with the idea because the entertainment industry was not sustainable. She had to build something that could be her daughter’s legacy.